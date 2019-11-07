CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are asking for helping finding a missing 23-year-old man.
According to deputies, Luis Parra-Ramirez went missing from his parents’ home on Mather Road in Clackamas around 12 a.m. Nov. 6.
Parra-Ramirez needs medication and has been without it for several days, the sheriff’s office says. He has a distinctive face tattoo with three dots and a left-arm tattoo with three letters.
Deputies ask anyone who sees Parra-Ramirez or knows where he is to call 503-655-8211.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
