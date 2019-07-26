PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman and her two-year-old son who were reported missing earlier this week have been located.
Nicole Murphy, 32, and her son Caiden were last seen on Tuesday at an urgent care facility on Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest Cornell Road in Hillsboro.
The sheriff's office said Nicole was apparently taking her son to an urgent care appointment. She checked in, but then is believed to have left with her son before he saw the doctor.
Melissa Murphy, Nicole's mother, has guardianship over Caiden, as Nicole was most recently staying at a treatment facility, according to the sheriff's office.
FOX 12 spoke with Melissa who said her daughter was addicted to heroin and was only in treatment for 14 days before she disappeared this week.
Melissa had spent the last few days in east Portland looking for her daughter and Caiden. She said she was concerned her daughter may have relapsed and couldn't care for Caiden.
“A place to live, a place to stay, to feed him, all sorts of things you know - I don't know is he with strange people,” Melissa said. “Trying to save my daughter because I am a mom. And I just want the best for her but I don't think I can change her or change anything at this point.”
Just after 12 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said they received notification from Portland police that they located Nicole and Caiden late Thursday night.
The sheriff's office said the two were found not far from the Plaid Pantry, located at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Market Street, where a witness reported seeing them.
According to the sheriff's office, Caiden was left in the care of a family member, but Nicole took off running as officers arrived.
No other details have been released.
The sheriff's office would like to thank everyone who helped locate Nicole and Caiden.
