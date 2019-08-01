Deputies: Missing swimmer’s body found near Sauvie Island

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a missing swimmer’s body was discovered Thursday on the shore of Willow Bar in Sauvie Island.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the swimmer, a man, had gone under the water last week at Reeder Beach on Sauvie Island.
“Despite numerous efforts over multiple days, the body of the swimmer had not been recovered,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies, Oregon State Patrol, and Multnomah County River Patrol responded at approximately 1:50 p.m. Thursday when someone reported a body in the Willow Bar area.
They identified the body as the missing swimmer from July 26.
Deputies are not currently releasing the man’s name to ensure all family members have been notified. No other details were immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.