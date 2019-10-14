SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Search and rescue crews found a missing Vancouver woman Tuesday afternoon.
Jung C. VanAtta, 74, was reported lost Saturday after she went mushroom picking near the 500 block of Beacon Highlands Road in Skamania. The search continued Sunday with several ground teams, dog teams, three drones, and a helicopter, law enforcement said. Deputies said a reverse 911 alert was also issued to area homeowners.
VanAtta was found Tuesday just after 3:30 p.m. in the Woodard Creek Drainage, an area of concentration for search and rescue personnel over the last two days, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says.
#BREAKING: After nearly 4 full days in the cold, rescue crews have just found mushroom picker Jung VanAtta in Skamania. @SkamaniaSheriff says she’s stable but weak. She was found in Stillwater Creek drainage area, authorities say, and they’re still working to get her to safety. pic.twitter.com/JmtYTAfra5— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) October 15, 2019
The sheriff’s office says VanAtta appeared weak but uninjured and was found by members of the 304th Pararescue unit out of Portland and members of the Volcano Rescue Team. Crews were working Tuesday afternoon to pull her to safety.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.