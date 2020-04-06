CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 78-year-old man who may have traveled out of state.
Wayne R. Thompson left his home in Welches on March 31 in his vehicle and has not been heard from since, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Thompson may be heading to Illinois to visit a family member.
It is possible that he may need medical attention or evaluation, according to the sheriff's office.
Thomspon is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair. He left in a 2013 silver Honda Civic with Oregon plates 763GLQ.
Anyone who has seen Thompson is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office 503-655-8211. If you know of his whereabouts, please call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.