CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 79-year-old woman living with Alzheimer’s has been found.
Judith Dianne Francis was reported missing after deputies said she drove off in a red 2006 Ford Expedition early Monday morning.
Deputies were concerned for Francis' welfare because they said she does not communicate well due to her Alzheimer’s.
Deputies Monday evening reported Francis had been found and thanked everyone who helped to spread the word.
