BEAVERCREEK, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been found.
A search and rescue team was in the area of South Hult Road and South Olson Road to look for 61-year-old Gail Herman.
The sheriff's office said Herman left her home in the area at around 3 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, Herman may have been in mental distress.
At around 10:45 a.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that Herman had been found safe, about a mile and a half from her home.
No further details have been released.
