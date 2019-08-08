OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters found a missing 72-year-old woman early Friday morning.
According to deputies, Eloise Murphy was found just after 12 a.m. on the Springwater Trail near Luther Road.
Deputies Thursday said Murphy left her Oak Grove/Milwaukie home around July 30 and had not been seen since.
The sheriff's office Friday said Murphy was found dehydrated and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
