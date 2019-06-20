EAGLE POINT, OR (KPTV) – A registered sex offender was arrested in southern Oregon Wednesday for attempting to lure a teenage girl for sex, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives arrested Jed Randall Burns, 35, while serving a search warrant at his home in the 300 block of Leafwood Drive. He was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, two counts of using a child in a display of sexual conduct, second degree online sexual corruption of a child, and luring a minor.
According to detectives, the investigation began in February this year when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip regarding sexual images of a child shared online and passed the information along to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say Burns contacted the 17-year-old girl using social media and texting and made attempts to meet her in person for sexual purposes.
According to the sheriff’s office, Burns is required to register as a sex offender in Oregon due to a previous conviction.
Investigators say there may be additional victims in the Jackson County area who have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 541-774-8333 and refer to case #19-5151.
