MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Aurora Thursday morning.
At around 6:51 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash in the 13000 block of Ehlen Road Northeast, between Interstate 5 and Highway 551.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and a semi.
Deputies said the motorcyclist collided with an empty flatbed trailer being towed by a semi.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the truck driver was heading east on Ehlen Road, with the motorcyclist following behind at "highway speeds." At the time of the crash, the motorcyclist was traveling directly toward the sun, which may have caused limited visibility, according to deputies.
The truck driver remained at the scene and no citations have been issued in this case.
Ehlen Road was closed for several hours between Boones Ferry Road and Dolores Way Northeast.
(2) comments
Those two lane country highways are dangerous as heII. People go nuts on 'em, thinkin' they're Joey Chitwood or somethin'.
You can add the Amity / Dayton HWY to that list!! Narrow, poor shoulders, holes everywhere in paved surface and at times completely wrong camber of road that can throw a heavily loaded truck/ trailer off balance that is even just a little top heavy. Hate driving on that HWY when hauling hay or straw!
