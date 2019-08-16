MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist crashed into a car in northern Marion County on Friday.
Around 2 p.m, Marion County deputies responded to a motorcycle versus car crash in the 3000 block of Matheny Road NE.
Deputies said a Honda motorcycle and a Mazda M3 were both going westbound on Matheny Road NE prior to the crash.
The driver of the Mazda is believed to have been making a turn into a driveway when the motorcycle hit them from behind.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Andrey Feoktistov, 34, of Woodburn. He is currently in critical condition.
The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was Life Flighted to an area hospital.
Deputies said speed is not believed to have been a contributing factor to the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.