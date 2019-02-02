CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A man was found dead along the Washougal River on Saturday.
Clark County deputies were responding to assist with a person whom had been found along the bank of the Washougal River at milepost 7 around 8 a.m.
The man was found naked and without any identification and was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
The Clark County Major Crimes unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Major Crimes unit at (360) 397-2120.
