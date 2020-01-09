CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Four people were arrested last month in Clackamas County after deputies say they were found in possession of fake IDs.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded on Dec. 23 to the Costco, located at 13130 Southeast 84th Avenue, after an employee reported a customer had used a stolen out-of-state ID to create a Costco membership card.
The employee also said the suspect had used the card to buy three iPhones worth $3,600.
Deputies arrived to the Costco and pulled over the suspect's vehicle as it was leaving the Costco parking lot.
Four people were inside the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the suspect, identified as Anthony Quezada, of New York, admitted to using an ID that did belong to him to create a membership card and fraudulently buy the phones.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found a FedEx box with 23 new iPhone 11s still in the boxes and two Apple MacBook Pro computers.
According to the sheriff's office, the items are valued at over $32,000 and appeared to be ready to ship.
Th three other people in the vehicle, identified as Mickael Silvestre, John Paul Ortiz and Naisha Urena, all from New York, were found in possession of fake IDs and multiple Costco Cards with different names, according to the sheriff's office.
All four were arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a charge for identity theft.
The sheriff's office said that several different theft rings operate in a similar manner throughout the country.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
Deport them...to New York!
They can bail out with cash that they get off their Oregon Trail Card if needed..
And how much time will they actually serve? If my ID is every stolen, I will ask the authorities to let me know the location and time that the perp or perps are being released, so I can deal with 'em myself.
Are they also illegal immigrants?
