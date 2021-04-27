Deputies: One man arrested after stolen vehicle stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say one man is in custody after a stolen vehicle was stopped on Tuesday evening in Washington County.
Cornelius deputies say they stopped the stolen vehicle on South Beech Street between South 20th and South 21st. Law enforcement says a suspicious device was found in the vehicle that resembled a pipe bomb.
An Explosive Disposal Unit from the Portland Police Bureau was brought in to secure the suspicious device.
34-year-old Robert Larson was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a destructive device.
Southwest Beech Street was closed between South 20th and South 21st while the investigation took place. That closure has since reopened.
