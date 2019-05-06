SALEM, OR (KPTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning following an apartment fire in Salem.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said crews were called out at around 3:45 a.m. to an apartment fire in the 4000 block of Satter Drive Northeast.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found an apartment fully engulfed in flames.
Marion County Fire District #1 also responded to the scene.
One resident was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
Three other people were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation. Three deputies who helped in evacuations also went to the hospital as a precaution.
The sheriff's office said about eight apartments have been impacted by the blaze.
#BREAKING: Firefighters are battling an apartment fire on Satter Drive NE in Salem. So far 1 person has been taken to the hospital w/ critical injuries and 8 apartment units have been impacted, @MCSOInTheKnow tells us. We are headed to the scene. (Video ctsy: Steven M. Hammond) pic.twitter.com/Q2qIAblX0c— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) May 6, 2019
A total of seven engines and four medical units responded.
Lancaster Drive was closed in both directions. The roadway reopened around 6:15 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.