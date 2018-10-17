SKAMANIA COUNTY (KPTV) - An ATV crash left one person dead Tuesday night.
Skamania County deputies responded to a report of a deadly ATV collision roughly 18 miles east of Cougar, Washington on private land around 10:10 p.m.
A local fire chief called deputies to report the incident and inform them that an injured woman had been transported to his home near Northwood Cabins, according to deputies.
Deputies said they found Eric Heath, 47, of Washougal, dead at the scene.
Heath’s passenger Nicole Bryden, 38, of Vancouver, was taken by ambulance to the hospital for her injuries.
Deputies said the initial reports indicated Heath was riding a quad with inoperative headlights and was not familiar with the area.
Alcohol and/or speed may have been a contributing factor, according to deputies.
The investigation is ongoing.
