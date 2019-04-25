CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A burglary suspect was arrested Thursday morning after a Clackamas County homeowner reported someone had broken into her garage and stolen several items.
The burglary happened just after 4 a.m. in the 14900 block of Forsythe Road.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner heard some people outside who kicked in their garage door. Items that had been set up for an estate sale were stolen from the garage.
The sheriff's office said the homeowner saw one person walking away with the items.
Deputies, along with officers from Oregon City and Gladstone, responded to the scene and checked the area.
According to the sheriff's office, Derek Alan Siri, 28, from Oregon City, was found east of the scene and was in possession of items from the garage. Siri was reportedly intoxicated, and his pants were wet and dirty.
The sheriff's office said a K-9 tracked for a possible second suspect, but no one else was located.
Siri was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and a parole violation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
