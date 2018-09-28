JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old man Wednesday they say tried to lure a southern Oregon teen with autism.
John Delbert Stonebrink, of Wallowa, allegedly contacted the 14-year-old boy online and encouraged him to send sexual images of himself, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies launched an investigation after the boy’s parents reached out on Oct. 19 last year and reported suspicious online activity.
According to investigators, the teen had been communicating online with Stonebrink and say Stonebrink sent the teen images depicting child sex abuse.
Investigators say Stonebrink used his real name and several pseudonyms on social media and email, including “JDStone67” and “codywest”.
Stonebrink allegedly encouraged the 14-year-old to share sexual images of himself and tried to meet the boy in person while working in southern Oregon.
At the time, Stonebrink was working periodically as a sanitation truck driver at the Miller Complex Fires in Jackson and Josephine counties, the sheriff’s office says.
Law enforcement served a search warrant at Stonebrink’s home in the 81000 block of Leap Lane on Jan. 9 and recovered several items of evidence, including electronics later turned over to the Oregon Department of Justice.
Stonebrink months later was indicted on charges of encourage child sex abuse in the first and second degree, luring a minor, and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
Authorities arrested Stonebrink in Wallowa County Sept. 25. He was lodged at the Umatilla County jail and later transported to Jackson County on Sept. 27.
The sheriff’s office says Stonebrink may face additional charges as electronic evidence is examined further.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-6168.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
