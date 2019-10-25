WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 57-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he defrauded an elderly woman of several hundred dollars worth of gold jewelry, and detectives believe there are more victims.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a 90-year-old Portland woman answered an advertisement to sell her costume jewelry and met with Ronald Bocca on July 25 at her home.
The sheriff's office said Bocca tested the woman's 14k gold jewelry and told her it was fake.
The woman then gave Bocca receipts from local jewelry stores where the items were purchased, and Bocca reportedly told the woman that "jewelry stores frequently switch the jewelry on customers with fake jewelry before finalizing the sale."
According to the sheriff's office, detectives asked the woman to contact Bocca to see if he wanted to purchase more jewelry. Bocca said he was interested and met with the woman on Thursday.
During the second meeting, the sheriff's office said Bocca again told the woman her jewelry was fake and only worth $175. Detectives had previously had the same jewelry appraised at a value of over $3,000.
Bocca paid the woman $175 and then left her home.
The sheriff's office said deputies and detectives stopped Bocca shortly after.
The purchased jewelry was located, as well as other jewelry items unrelated to this case, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said that detectives believe there are more victims of Bocca and they would like to speak with them.
Anyone who thinks they have been conned by Bocca is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700.
