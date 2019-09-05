WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Hillsboro man is accused of sexually abusing multiple students while he was a driver education instructor at Portland Community College's Willow Creek campus, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office believes there may be more victims.
Paul Douglas Burdick, 48, was arrested Thursday and charged with 15 counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
The sheriff's office said the Violent Crimes Unit have been investigating allegations against Burdick since 2018.
Detectives identified 20 victims during the investigation. All victims are girls or young women.
According to the sheriff's office, the victims were in Burdick's driver ed classes. Many of them were high school students and took the classes through PCC.
PCC reported Burdick was placed on administrative leave Aug. 31, 2018 and was subsequently "dismissed" as a PCC instructor on April 24, 2019.
The victims told detectives that Burdick groped them while they were taking practice or test drives, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said that some of the victims reported that Burdick would make them perform jumping jacks and tried to get cell phone video of that happening.
The alleged crimes happened as far back as 2012 and continued through 2018 when Burdick was removed from his positions, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said detectives also learned during the investigation that Burdick was the bishop of the Hillsboro ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS).
The church released a statement to FOX 12 saying, "The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has no tolerance for abuse. We have removed Burdick from his leadership role and he has been prohibited from serving with children. We support the efforts of law enforcement to investigate this matter and have fully cooperated in their investigation. Those who abuse children are also subject to formal discipline from the church, including the loss of their membership in the church."
Detectives strongly believe there are additional victims and would like to speak with anyone who may have been affected by Burdick's crimes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700.
