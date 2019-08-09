MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person died after they were hit by a vehicle late Thursday night.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 10:45 p.m. to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the 7500 block of Lakeside Drive Northeast.
According to the sheriff’s office, the pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after emergency personnel arrived at the scene.
The 16-year-old driver of the involved vehicle called deputies after the crash. The Keizer teen remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Deputies said based on initial information, investigators believe the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were hit.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.
The pedestrian has not been identified.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
