PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a MAX train hit and killed a person in southeast Portland on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. near Southeast 12th and Clinton Street. Details have not been released on what caused the crash or the identity of the pedestrian.

TriMet was shuttling MAX passengers by bus between Southeast 17th and Portland State University while an investigation was taking place. Service has since resumed.

BongRipper
BongRipper

we all know the answer.

BongRipper
BongRipper

i'm confident that i can make it through life without getting hit buy a train.

walk with a hood over your face?

looking down at that phone?

earbuds blaring your favorite licks?

drugs?

alcohol?

What other excuse is there?

