PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a MAX train hit and killed a person in southeast Portland on Wednesday evening.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. near Southeast 12th and Clinton Street. Details have not been released on what caused the crash or the identity of the pedestrian.
TriMet was shuttling MAX passengers by bus between Southeast 17th and Portland State University while an investigation was taking place. Service has since resumed.
(2) comments
we all know the answer.
i'm confident that i can make it through life without getting hit buy a train.
walk with a hood over your face?
looking down at that phone?
earbuds blaring your favorite licks?
drugs?
alcohol?
What other excuse is there?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.