Deputies: Pedestrian seriously injured in Vancouver crash

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Vancouver late Tuesday night.
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency medical personnel responded at 11:46 p.m. to a reported crash involving a pedestrian the 10100 block of Northeast 50th Avenue.
The involved driver was the one who reported the crash to 911, telling the dispatcher that she had hit someone.
At the scene, medics provided aid to the pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Robert J. Gonzales, who was lying in the roadway.
He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is not known.
The sheriff’s office said the driver remained at the scene to help in the crash investigation.
According to evidence and statements by the driver, Gonzales was walking in the northbound lane of NE 50th Avenue when he was struck by the involved Kia hatchback.
Deputies said Gonzales was not wearing reflective clothing, nor was he in a crosswalk, at the time of the crash. The sheriff’s office said there are no streetlights where the crash took place and the posted speed limit is 40 mph. NE 50th Avenue has a paved sidewalk on the east side of the roadway.
Gonzales was described as homeless by the sheriff’s office.
The involved driver did not exhibit any signs of intoxication and was not issued any citations at the scene.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
