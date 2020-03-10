MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Five people were arrested Tuesday morning after the East Metro Special Weapons and Tactical team served a search warrant at a Fairview home known for drug activity.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said tactical officers surrounded the home in the 900 block of Northeast Pacific Drive and made verbal warnings over loud-hailing devices before entering.
A total of 14 people were located inside the home.
The sheriff's office said five people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- Kenneth Baker (42 years old) – felony warrant arrest
- Megan Holliday (23 years old) – warrant arrest
- Heather Shropshire (37 years old) – warrant arrest
- Nathaniel Entriken (34 years old) – warrant arrest
- Zachary Bender (25 years old) – warrant arrest
“This is the result of teamwork between neighbors, the City and law enforcement,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “We will continue our enforcement efforts and neighborhood outreach until this problem location is resolved.”
According to the sheriff's office, detectives are investigating at the location for crime relating to narcotics and identity theft.
Additional charges may be filed.
