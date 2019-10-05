CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - An armed robbery occurred in Vancouver Friday evening.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office and Vancouver police responded to Orchards Park located at 9800 Northeast 54th Street on the report of an armed robbery around 11:54 p.m.
Deputies said a 911 caller reported there were at least two suspects, one of whom was armed with a shotgun.
The suspects were reportedly seen leaving the park in a red Toyota Camry. Vancouver police found the suspect vehicle one mile west of the park and initiated a traffic stop, according to deputies.
Two firearms were observed in the suspect vehicle in addition to items that were reportedly stolen from the victim during the robbery. The three occupants of the suspect vehicle were arrested on the following charges:
Brianna Molina Martinez, 18, first-degree robbery; Martin L. Bautista-Vincencio, 18, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault and Hector M. Padilla Ruiz, 18, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault
