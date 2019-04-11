CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Deputies had to rescue several people who were surrounded by flood water near Corvallis on Wednesday.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said four people and two dogs were rescued at Jim's Fruit Stand, located at 29338 Highway 34.
Following the rescue, deputies contacted residents in the surrounding area to see if they needed any help.
Heavy rainfall caused the Willamette River to rise above flood stage this week. The flooding has led to the closure of Highway 34 at the U.S. Highway 20 intersection, and at other sections of Highway 34.
The sheriff's office said an alert was sent out to residents in the affected area that the Willamette River at Corvallis had reached the highest point and the waters would begin to slowly recede.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Albany Fire Department
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.