CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two people were rescued on the Clackamas River after their kayak overturned while trying to cross the river near Austin Hot Springs on Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies say two passersby called 911 at about 1:45 p.m. They said they saw two people on the opposite side of the Clackamas River near Austin Hot Springs, east of Estacada in the Mt. Hood National Forest. The people were waving a towel and yelling for help.
The callers were unable to communicate with the people on the other side of the river due to the river noise.
Deputies say the callers drove several miles to the Ripple Brook ranger station to call 911, since there is no cell service in that area. The callers also reported seeing two rafts downstream of the hot springs stuck in the rapids.
The sheriff’s office initiated a water rescue call, since it was unknown if anyone was in the water. Deputies say there is no road access to the side of the river that the people were on.
When rescuers arrived, they determined no one was in the water and only two people needed to be transported back across the river.
They used a raft to cross the river and bring the two people back across safely. They were not hurt, and said they capsized their kayak trying to cross the river to get to the hot springs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.