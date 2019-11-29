SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A person died in a crash involving a tractor in Salem Friday evening.
Marion County deputies said they responded to a report of a vehicle vs tractor crash on Lakeside Dr. NE around 6:34 p.m.
When emergency services arrived at the crash, they found a Honda Civic with significant damage.
Deputies said the driver of the Honda Civic was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor was not injured in the crash.
Lakeside Dr. NE near Portland Rd NE is closed to traffic due to investigation at this time.
During this response the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Marion County Fire District.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.