WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have responded to a serious injury crash involving four vehicles in Washington County.
At around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash near West Baseline Road and Southwest Willow Creek Drive.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved four vehicles - two of the vehicles hit head-on.
One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The sheriff's office said Tyler Price was arrested for reckless driving and fourth-degree assault. He was also cited for driving while suspended, having no insurance, and for driving distracted (mobile phone).
Price was not arrested for DUII as originally investigated. However, the sheriff's office said a meth pipe was found inside his vehicle.
Eastbound lanes of West Baseline was closed while emergency crews are on scene. The roadway reopened just after 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
DUII at 7:30am? Geezus H..get a life.
