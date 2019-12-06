NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) - A woman crashed her car in the North Plains area, called a friend to come pick her up and then they were both arrested for DUII, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies released a timeline of events in this case.
It all began at 2:33 p.m. Thursday when deputies responded to a driver who crashed into a power pole on Northwest Mountaindale Road near Dairy Creek Road.
Investigators were advised that the driver may be intoxicated.
An Oregon State Police trooper contacted a man who arrived at the scene at 2:44 p.m. Investigators said the woman who crashed had called the man to come pick her up.
The trooper arrested Brady McIntire-Braukman on the charge of DUII after field sobriety tests. Deputies said McIntire-Braukman later provided a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol content of .16 percent, twice the legal limit.
The woman who crashed, Roberta Marquez, was cleared by paramedics at the scene. Deputies then conducted a DUII investigation with field sobriety tests on her. Marquez was subsequently arrested on the charge of DUII at 3:29 p.m.
Deputies said Marquez had a blood-alcohol content of .20.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Public Service Announcement: Please do not drive while intoxicated, even if you're picking up your drunk friend.”
