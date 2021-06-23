WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It will be a busy weekend on our lakes and rivers as we all look to cool off from the heat.
At Hagg Lake, upwards of 20,000 people are expected this weekend.
Deputies will be out doing extra patrols, and there are some basic rules and reminders to keep everyone safe.
"The water is actually almost 80 degrees so it feels really nice. It will be great to swim in but it's not your pool," Cpl. Brad King with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
A lifejacket per person, whistles, waterway access permits for boats and boards 10 feet or longer, and a throwable on motorboats for if someone falls out, are all required.
Hagg Lake is split in two parts, a wake zone and a no wake zone.
"That's a place where all the big motorboats won’t be going as fast so it will be easier for you to recreate and not be thrown off your paddle board by big wakes and whatnot," King said. "If you’re swimming it’s easier for big boats to see you."
Here there’s also a rule that if you’re towing someone you have to go counterclockwise to avoid cross traffic.
And King said watch the alcohol; drinking and boating is not a good idea…
"That’s the same thing as going to the bar and then going and getting into your car," he said.
If you don’t have a waterway access permit and need one fast, they are very easy and cheap to get.
You can find them on the ODFW website.
