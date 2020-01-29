CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Law enforcement will draw blood from suspected DUI drivers in parts of southwest Washington, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The pilot program involves trained law enforcement agents who are certified to draw blood, the sheriff’s office says. The deputies or officer must have a warrant to collect the blood, which is usually done by a medical professional in an ambulance or a hospital.
If a person has been arrested for impaired driving, they have given consent to a breath test to determine blood-alcohol concentration, the Washington state Implied Consent law states.
“If the subject refuses a breath test, or if the arresting officer can articulate probable cause for the impaired driving offense, a warrant may be obtained for a sample of the subject’s blood,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The pilot program, which is funded by a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, is staffed by four deputies and a Washougal police officer and held in partnership with Target Zero.
The sheriff’s office and the police department have designated rooms in their facilities where the blood draws can be performed.
“After researching similar programs in this and other states, having officers’ on-call for these duties greatly reduced DUI processing time for both officers and arrestees, and ensured greater accountability and evidence chain of custody,” the sheriff’s office said.
Nearly half of Washington’s traffic deaths involve an impaired driver using drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both, according to the sheriff’s office.
