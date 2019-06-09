CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was arrested Sunday, accused of leading deputies on a chase through Damascus.
At about 4:15 a.m., Clackamas County deputies tried to pull over a Ford Expedition that did not have license plates in the area of Southeast Tillstrom and Southeast Borges roads in Damascus.
Deputies say the driver failed to yield, and a short pursuit ensued. The chase went west on Foster Road to Interstate 205 and ended as the SUV entered northbound I-205.
Deputies used spike strips, which helped end the pursuit without any further incident.
The driver was then taken into custody. Travayae Jermarsae Cason, 27, of Portland, was booked at the Clackamas County Jail. He faces charges of attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving suspended under misdemeanor status.
