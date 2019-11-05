Deputies: Portland man arrested after S. Oregon home invasion, multi-county chase

EAGLE POINT, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was arrested after a home invasion robbery in southern Oregon and subsequent chase through multiple counties, according to deputies.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man and woman were handcuffed and robbed on the 2700 block of Alta Vista Road near Eagle Point at 3:34 a.m. Saturday. The property is associated with a marijuana grow, according to deputies.
The suspects were men wearing masks and they left the scene in the victims’ 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan.
A Central Point officer spotted the car and attempted to stop the driver, but the suspect sped away onto northbound Interstate 5. Investigators said another suspect was in a 2012 white BMW traveling with the driver of the stolen Volkswagen.
Officers lost sight of the suspect vehicles, but a Grants Pass officer spotted the BMW on I-5. A chase ensued through Josephine County and into Douglas County.
Spike strips were used on the car and the driver eventually crashed near Winston. The suspect ran away and was not immediately found by law enforcement.
Investigators said the suspect hid for hours, before approaching someone Saturday evening to ask for help. That person was aware of the earlier chase and crash, and immediately alerted deputies.
The suspect, Nathan Daniel Perkins, 36, of Portland, was evaluated at the hospital and then arrested on two felony probation violation warrants, as well as the charge of driving while suspended or revoked.
Detectives said Perkins is also facing additional charges of first-degree burglary, attempt to elude, coercion, second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Deputies are continuing the search for the stolen Volkswagen and the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County tip line at 541-770-8333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.