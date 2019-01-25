HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man died during a kayaking accident in Hood River.
Deputies responded to the report of a non-responsive kayaker on the Hood River on Jan. 19.
Deputes said CPR had been started on the man, identified as Kevin Neidorf, 28, of Portland, as they were responding to the scene.
Other kayakers who were all part of the same group with Next Adventure out of Portland were interviewed by deputies. Witnesses said they found Neidorf face down in the water and were able to get him to the bank and begin CPR.
Being on the wrong side of the river, responders rigged a rope across the river to get Neidorf across, where he was met by arriving medics, according to deputies.
Kevin was transported by ambulance to Emmanuel Hospital where he later died.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
