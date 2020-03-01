WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have new information in the search for a Washington County woman who disappeared just before Christmas. They now say some of her belongings have been found.
Washington County deputies say property that belongs to Allyson Watterson was found in an open field off Pumpkin Ridge Road.
Deputies are not saying what was found, but they say the discovery was made by a real estate agent showing a house.
Watterson was last seen on Dec. 22 in a wooded area near North Plains.
Deputies say she and her boyfriend separated to find help after his truck broke down, and Watterson hasn't been seen since.
RELATED:
- 1/13: Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in Allyson Watterson's disappearance
- 1/8: Deputies back out in North Plains area searching for Allyson Watterson
- 1/3: Family continues search for missing woman in North Plains area
- 12/29: Deputies suspend active search for missing woman Allyson Watterson
- 12/27: Deputies concerned about 30-hour delay before Allyson Watterson reported missing near North Plains
- 12/26: ‘I will do anything to get her home, anything’: Search for missing woman enters 3rd day near North Plains
- 12/25: Find Allyson: Search area for missing woman near North Plains expanded, includes private property and wooded terrain
- 12/24: Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old woman near North Plains
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.