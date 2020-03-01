Allyson Joy Watterson

Allyson Joy Watterson, image courtesy WCSO

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have new information in the search for a Washington County woman who disappeared just before Christmas. They now say some of her belongings have been found.

Washington County deputies say property that belongs to Allyson Watterson was found in an open field off Pumpkin Ridge Road.

Deputies are not saying what was found, but they say the discovery was made by a real estate agent showing a house.

Watterson was last seen on Dec. 22 in a wooded area near North Plains.

Deputies say she and her boyfriend separated to find help after his truck broke down, and Watterson hasn't been seen since. 

