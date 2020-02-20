MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday morning following a short pursuit and crash in Molalla.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a Molalla police officer attempted to stop a vehicle just before 4 a.m. for speeding on Highway 211 near Vaughn Street.
The driver failed to stop and fled from the officer.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle turned on South Beavercreek Road and crashed into a power pole, causing the pole and active power lines to fall onto the roadway.
According to the sheriff's office, the pursuit lasted about 96 seconds.
The driver, identified as Jeffery Michael Johnson, 31, of Portland, climbed out of the vehicle and surrendered to police.
Johnson was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
After he is released from the hospital, Johnson will be booked into the Clackamas County Jail. The charges he will face is not known at this time.
Portland General Electric is reporting outages in the area.
Beavercreek Road is expected to be closed for several hours while PGE crews repair the wires and pole.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.