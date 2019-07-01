COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he led them on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle that crossed state lines.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Ridgefield police responded to a report of an attempted carjacking on Sunday.
The 9-1-1 caller reported the suspect, later identified as Gergorio Ivan Layna, of Kelso, put him in a headlock and stole his keys, but was unable to start the vehicle.
Ridgefield police attempted to arrest Layna, but he was able to escape on foot.
The sheriff's office said Layna then fled in a silver Ford F150 truck that was reported stolen out of St. Helens.
A Cowlitz County deputy later saw the truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 near exit 27 and attempted to stop him. Layna fled at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
The sheriff's office said Layna was able to avoid spike strips and intentionally swerved at a deputy who was outside his vehicle.
Layna then took exit 39 and collided with a vehicle stopped at a red light. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Layna continued and took the Lewis and Clark Bridge into Oregon, then went westbound on Highway 30. Layna drove at high speeds and forced eastbound vehicles out of their lane, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said that Layna collided with a Columbia County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle as he entered Clatskanie. He was then pinned in by other patrol vehicles.
Layna reportedly attempted to flee the vehicle and resisted arrest.
The sheriff's office said deputies deployed a taser and a CCSO K-9 to take Layna into custody.
Layna was booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault, three counts of recklessly endangering, reckless driving, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to commit a crime, attempt to elude police, and failure to carry driver's license.
The sheriff's office said they will be filing additional charges for attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree assault, hit-and-run - attended vehicle, and resisting arrest. Ridgefield police may file additional charges for the attempted carjacking incident.
