MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A rape suspect wanted by Marion County deputies was arrested on Friday.
Deputies asked for the public's help on Thursday to find Nathan Richardson and his girlfriend Alyssa Storms.
Richardson was being investigated as a suspect for rape of a minor and also had a warrant for a parole violation. Storms was wanted for third-degree theft and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, according to deputies.
Deputies said a citizen recognized Richardson and Storms at a West Salem Burger King after seeing the pair on the local news.
The citizen contacted police and both Richardson and Storms were arrested without incident as they exited, according to deputies.
