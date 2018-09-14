Deputies recover body of 23-year-old Calif. man who died trying to take photo at Toketee Falls

IDLEYLD PARK, OR (KPTV) - Deputies Thursday recovered the body of a 23-year-old man who died at Toketee Falls in Umpqua National Forest earlier this year.
Brian Lewinstein, of Berkeley, California, fell into the first pool at Toketee Falls after crossing a safety fence to take a photo from above the falls Aug. 12, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.
A large-scale search and rescue mission was performed in the days and weeks that followed, but were unsuccessful.
The sheriff’s office Thursday evening received a call reporting two hikers had discovered Lewinstein’s body in the second pool of the falls. Deputies and Douglas County Search and Rescue personnel responded to perform a recovery mission, which include steep angle rappelling.
Personnel brought Lewinstein’s body back to the trail around 10 p.m.The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified Lewinstein and his family had been notified.
The sheriff’s office Friday afternoon extended their thoughts to Lewinstein’s family and friends.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
