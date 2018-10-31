Deputies recover car theft suspect’s sunken boat in West Linn while he is in jail

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Deputies recovered a boat belonging to a car theft suspect who was in jail when the boat began sinking near the Oregon City Arch Bridge.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit responded to an illegally moored boat in West Linn on the morning of Oct. 24.
The 30-foot 1976 Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser was tied to a public fishing dock just upriver from the bridge. Only about 6 feet of the bow pointed up out of the water when deputies found it.
Deputies learned the boat had been tied there for several days, slowly taking on water. It remained connected to the dock by a single line, as a smaller rear mooring line had snapped.
Deputies said they knew the boat’s owner, 41-year-old Mark Douglas Simon, who used the boat as a “mobile floating residence.”
Simon had been arrested by West Linn police on Oct. 16. Investigators said he was siphoning gasoline out of a stolen vehicle and was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree theft.
Officers said Simon told them he was out getting fuel for the boat when he was arrested.
Deputies said if the remaining mooring line of his boat snapped, the boat would have likely sunk to the bottom of the river in more than 70 feet of water.
The sheriff’s office dive team worked quickly to secure additional ropes to the boat underwater. The Oregon State Marine Board was also contacted to help with the recovery efforts.
The salvage operation took place Monday. The cost was paid by the Oregon State Marine Board, funded largely by boat registration fees, according to the sheriff’s office. Fred Divine Diving and Salvage also assisted.
Simon was contacted in jail and informed about his boat. He was also served a post-seizure notice.
Simon remained in jail this week with bail at $40,000.
