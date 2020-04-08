LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies released additional information about human remains found near Sweet Home.
The remains were discovered last Friday in a forested area off US Forest Service Road 417, five miles up Gordon Road, about 13 miles east of Sweet Home.
On Wednesday, additional information was released by Linn County detectives and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The remains are a woman who was between the ages of 30 and 50 years old at the time of her death. Additionally, investigators said she was believed to have short, wavy brown hair.
No further information was released, including a possible cause of death.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
