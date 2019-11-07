NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Yamhill County deputies said a report about five abandoned puppies being found was false.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office posted about the puppies on Facebook on Thursday.
Deputies said they were told four German shepherds and one great Pyrenees were found abandoned Wednesday in rural Newberg.
The puppies were put into the care of Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville, while deputies investigated the case.
Later Thursday, deputies confirmed the puppies had not been abandoned. They said the person who made that claim turned over the dogs and fabricated a story about finding them.
The sheriff’s office said no criminal act was committed in connection with this case.
The dogs are expected to be available for adoption in the near future.
For more, go to hbpets.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Why are we wasting our police resources on this ?? Take them to human society and be done with it !!!! If the Humane society will not take them, (from a person who does not want them) without charging to accept them, and you can not kill them yourself what is a person suppose to do ???? I get sick and tried of these animal rights people that think animals have as many or more rights then humans !!!! We need the Humane society to accept all animals that are no longer wanted with no charge to the person that wants to get rid of a animal. If they can not do that then lets get rid of the Humane Society all together !!
Just thought of this great idea. Lets tax premium animal food, animal toys, and animal supplies to give to the Humane society so they can be a place unwanted animals can be dropped off free of charge. Since animal lovers spend unrealistic money on their pets they must have extra money so it should not bother them to pay a little tax to support unwanted animals !! By just taxing premium food and unnecessary items for pets we could avoid hurting the poor and people really in need of a support animal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.