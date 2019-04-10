NEAR TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported minor injuries Tuesday morning after a crash near Troutdale.
The crash occurred at 257th and Southwest Cherry Park Road, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office assisted with the crash response and reported traffic delays. Deputies asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.
It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision or how many people were hurt. No word yet on what caused the crash.
