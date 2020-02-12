Deputies, rescue crews searching for missing man last seen in Vernonia over 2 weeks ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man last seen leaving his home in Vernonia on Jan. 25.
According to deputies, Curt Golson left the house in a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with Oregon license plate 006 DEH. The pickup had a black-and-white camper on it.
Deputies and search and rescue crews have been searching for Golson near Apiary Road, which is in the area of his most recent phone ping, according to the sheriff’s office.
If anyone has information that could be helpful to law enforcement, they’re asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 503-366-4511 and reference case number OP200003681.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.