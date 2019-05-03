LA PINE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies in Deschutes County rescued a dog from a burning home Friday afternoon.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and firefighters responded to the blaze on Lucky Lane in La Pine around 3:15 p.m., and firefighters worked to contain the flames.
Deputies say the homeowner’s dog, Brody, was still inside the house when they arrived. They pulled the canine from the main living area as the home began to fill with smoke.
Deputies say Brody was safety handed off to a neighbor while deputies moved the homeowner’s truck out of the driveway.
Law enforcement didn’t say what sparked the fire. Other agencies on scene Friday included the La Pine Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
