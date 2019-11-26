Deputies respond to shooting at school in Vancouver area; no active threat

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Law enforcement responded to a shooting at a school in the Vancouver area on Tuesday afternoon.
A Vancouver Public Schools spokesperson confirmed there was a shooting in the parking lot of Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School at around 3:15 p.m.
Deputies said they located two adult victims at the scene. The victims were taken to the hospital and their conditions were not immediately known.
The suspect was also found outside the school and a chase ensued.
The suspect eventually stopped at Northeast Padden Parkway and Andresen Road. Deputies said it appeared the suspect then shot himself in the head.
The condition of the suspect was also not immediately known.
A Vancouver Public Schools spokesperson said no students or staff members were injured in the shooting.
The shooting was described as “targeted.” Deputies said there was no ongoing threat to the community in connection with this case.
Investigators said the shooting involved an ongoing domestic violence situation and there is a restraining order between the suspect and at least one of the victims.
A Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesman said the victims were in a car in the parking lot, with two children also inside the car at the time of the shooting. The children were not injured and they were being cared for by people at the school.
The Clark County Major Crimes Team is continuing to investigate. No further details were released.
Roads were closed in the area and traffic on southbound I-205 was blocked and delayed due to the police activity.
