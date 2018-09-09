Deputies responding to deadly crash near Silverton

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Marion County deputies are responding to a deadly crash near Silverton.
The crash occurred Sunday on Silverton Road Northeast near 81st Avenue Northeast and involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Deputies with the CRASH Team are responding to the scene and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
No further information was released.
