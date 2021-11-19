The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office declared a riot in downtown Portland on Friday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office declared a riot in downtown Portland on Friday night after the gate to the Multnomah County Justice Center was damaged.

Just after 9:00 p.m., PPB tweeted about a gathering near Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Madison Street. Police say people in the crowd starting throwing things at officers.

A short time later a riot was declared by MCSO because of violent and destructive behavior. 

The gathering comes after a non-guilty verdict was announced in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who shot and killed two people and injured another at a protest in Wisconsin.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

