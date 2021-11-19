PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office declared a riot in downtown Portland on Friday night after the gate to the Multnomah County Justice Center was damaged.

Just after 9:00 p.m., PPB tweeted about a gathering near Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Madison Street. Police say people in the crowd starting throwing things at officers.

A crowd has gathered near SE 2nd Avenue and SE Madison Street and participants have begun breaking windows and damaging doors of city facilities in the area. People are throwing objects at police officers in the area. — PPB Event Messages (@PPBAlerts) November 20, 2021

A short time later a riot was declared by MCSO because of violent and destructive behavior.

Due to violent, destructive behavior by a significant part of the crowd, the gathering in downtown Portland is a RIOT. All participants are instructed to proceed away to the WEST. — PPB Event Messages (@PPBAlerts) November 20, 2021

The gathering comes after a non-guilty verdict was announced in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who shot and killed two people and injured another at a protest in Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges.

