HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A robbery suspect reportedly used a "finger gun" to escape a confrontation with a homeowner in Happy Valley Monday afternoon, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a robbery in the 12400 block of Southeast Verlie Street just after 12 p.m.
The sheriff's office said the homeowner arrived and found the suspect standing inside the house.
During the confrontation, the suspect threatened to shoot the homeowner and "made it look like he had a gun by sticking his hand under his jacket to scare the homeowner and get away," according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies, along with a K-9 team, arrived on scene and set up a containment area. Passersby pointed the K-9 team in the direction they'd seen the suspect run, according to the sheriff's office.
At about 12:46 p.m., man matching the suspect's description was reported near the area of Goddard School, located at 14210 Southeast Sunnyside Road.
According to the sheriff's office, when the suspect saw deputies, he entered a nearby dental office and stood in the lobby.
Deputies located the man inside and asked him what he was doing. The suspect reportedly said he was calling a buddy to come pick him up. When deputies asked where his phone was, the suspect said it was in Buddy's car.
Michael Shane Belden, 30, was positively identified by the homeowner as the suspect.
The sheriff's office said a number of stolen items were found stashed near Goddard School. Belden admitted to being in the house and stealing the recovered items.
Belden was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree robbery, and first-degree theft. His bail is set at $290,000.
Anyone with information about Belden or the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference case number 18-029996.
